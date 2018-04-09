Amid tense negotiations, Teamsters blast Engineer's salary on social media

Just hours before mediations were set to begin between the Teamsters Local 377 and the Mahoning County Engineer's, the union took to social media to point out the Engineer's salary.

The Teamsters took to Facebook in the early morning hours of Monday, posting what appeared to be screenshots of the Ohio Treasurer of State's Transparency Project.

The post, which can be seen below, shows what appears to be an exorbitant salary.

21 News reached out to Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meachem to put the $144,000 salary in context.

Meachem explained that the money is actually a combination of the salary for the two different positions currently being held by Ginnetti.

According to Meachem, Ginnetti is currently employed as both the County Engineer and the County Sanitary Engineer.

Meachem said that last year, Ginnetti received an annual salary of $109,378 as the Mahoning County Engineer.

However, county officials have no control over the salary of the county engineer. The salary for a county engineer is explicitly designated through the Ohio Revised Code. The law mandates that County Engineers be paid based on the population of the county they serve.

The law says that counties with 200,001 - 400,000 people must pay their engineers $109,378.

In addition, Meachem explained that Ginnetti also holds the title of County Sanitary Engineer.

Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti said that the county commissioners agreed to pay Ginnetti a salary of $36,000 annually to function as the Sanitary Engineer.

Righetti explained to 21 News that Ginnetti has the expertise and knowledge to hold the office of Sanitary Engineer.

When 21 News asked about the feasibility of performing the duties for both positions, Righetti explained that as the head of the department, Ginnetti can delegate certain tasks.

Righetti said that the arrangement also works out well for the county, stating that by retaining Ginnetti as both the County Engineer and the Sanitary Engineer means that the county only pays for one "benefits package" rather than two.

Mediations between the union and the Engineer's Office were set to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday morning.

Officials with the union say that both sides have agreed not to talk to the media during the negotiations, however it was confirmed that both sides sat down with a mediator to talk today.

Future negotiating dates have been set up.

The union previously announced that they were temporarily placing a strike on hold in hopes of allowing the mediation to resolve contract negotiations.

However, it has not been confirmed whether the strike has been placed on hold going forward, or when those additional negotiation dates will be held.