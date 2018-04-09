One More Chilly Day Tuesday; Spring Finally Coming!

April has felt more like January over the past few days. Light snow fell for most of Monday afternoon.

Luckily, Tuesday will be the last chilly day until early next week! Tuesday will be the last chilly day of the week with a high in the upper 40s.

There is a small chance for an afternoon shower on Wednesday with a high of 53 degrees. Temperatures will continue to climb on Thursday with a pleasant high of 68 degrees.

The start of the weekend will hopefully bring similes to your faces. The warmest weather of the year is on its way!

After a gorgeous start to the weekend filled with sunshine, showers and thunderstorms are expected on Sunday. The start of next week will bring temperatures back in the 40s and possible rain and snow showers.