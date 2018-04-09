Ambiguous social media threat prompts extra security in Champion

It's the second time in recent months that a social media post alleging a school shooting was going to occur has prompted concern across several different states. The problem? Ambiguity.

According to an alert from Champion High School, an ominous social media post, purporting a planned school shooting at "CHS", prompted school leaders and police to decide that Champion High School would have increased police coverage.

The school also said that all school buildings were also directed to go to the "No Buzz In" procedures, which means "no person/student enters the building without an assigned district employee opening the door personally for the individual".

Approximately one hour after the original notification, the Champion Police notified the school administration that the Instagram post was initiated in New Mexico and targeted a school in that state called "Clover High School" (CHS).

The individual who sent the Instagram was reportedly arrested.

Media reports from across the nation report school evacuations and investigations in several other states as well, including Delaware, Maryland, Florida, Pennsylvania, and others.

A similar, ambiguous threat targeting an "SHS" circulated on social media in February.

That threat prompted increased security protocols at nearly a dozen local schools. However, it was directed toward the Springfield School District in Springfield, Ohio- about 45 miles west of Columbus.



A 17-year-old has been charged in that case.

At that point, a spokesperson from the FBI office Cleveland, Vicki Anderson, told 21 News that social media threats of this kind pose a specifically difficult task in tracking down exactly where they came from, who they are targeting, and if they're even credible.

According to Anderson, the FBI works with local departments to investigate every threat that could involve a school. SHe said that increases of non-credible threats, or hoaxes take away resources from the local departments and from the FBI."

"It depends on the threat. Is this person easily identifiable? If there's more investigation into the location and finding the real identity, then there are additional resources," Anderson explained.

The advent of social media is bringing more and more threats to light, according to Anderson. She said that the majority of recent threats have been things that have been posted or commented on through the internet.

Which can be an important tool in stopping tragedies before they happen.

"With the majority of these school shootings that have actually happened," said Anderson, "something was said before it happened- something was posted."

However, social media threats create additional investigative hurdles- such as the ability to use aliases or attempt to hide the poster's real location.

Anderson says that's why they examine every post or threat as if it's credible because brushing it off, or ignoring it, as just another social media post could have disastrous consequences.