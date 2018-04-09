OSP investigating after minivan strikes Liberty cruiser

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a police cruiser damaged in Liberty.

According to officials on the scene, shortly before 4 p.m., a minivan was traveling along Route 304, toward Belmont, when it struck a Liberty Police Officer in the intersection.

Officials say the female driver and several children in the van were uninjured in the crash.

The Liberty Police Officer was also said to be fine.

It's unclear at this point who was at fault, or if any charges will be filed in the crash.