Roberto's restaurant brings back lunch menu after promise of downtown Youngstown hotel

The future of downtown Youngstown is looking bright, according to the owners and managers of a popular downtown Italian restaurant.

The family-owned Roberto's boasts a popular evening menu with entertainment and a bustling storefront most weeknights.

But now, they're hoping that the promising outlook for downtown will be good for business.

Managers of Roberto's tell 21 News that they have had a massive outpouring of support from the community to bring back the lunch menu, but it just didn't seem profitable, until now.

With the promise of the new hotel downtown, more jobs in the square, and downtown becoming an easy destination for lunch, Roberto's is hoping that another try will bring better results.

Company managers say that they're reopening for lunch Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Since the new lunch menu is new, they say they want to hear from the community too on what they'd like to see on the menu.

One manager said they know that whatever they do, they want to be able to offer a delicious lunch at an affordable price.

DoubleTree by Hilton, the new luxury hotel is located in the newly-renovated 110-year-old former Stambaugh Building. A job fair was held last month to find the approximately 45 new employees needed for the hotel.

There's no update on when the hotel is expected to open, however, for Roberto's it's just one picture of how downtown development is giving businesses a brighter outlook on tomorrow.