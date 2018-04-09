Warren dog shown on video being beaten by owner has new home

A Warren dog, who was seen on video being beaten by its owner, now has a new family and a new place to call home.

Finley, who is now named Zazu, is doing well under the care of Mike and Nicole Rese.

They adopted Zazu last week and said she is a joy to have.

The Rese's also have another rescue dog and are dedicated to providing Zazu with a good home.

Zazu's original owner, 64-year-old James Shaeffer, was arrested after officers said they were given a video which showed the assault on the dog.

Officers say they watched the video and saw Shaeffer repeatedly punching a small puppy in the head.

Shaeffer's roommate allegedly told officers on the scene that Shaeffer pulled a gun and screamed at the dog that he was going to kill it.

The man reportedly also told officers that Shaeffer threatened to shoot him when he asked him to stop beating the dog.

Shaeffer was booked on charges of aggravated menacing and animal cruelty.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Shaeffer remains in jail on a $12,500 bond.