Do-Cut Sales & Service to reopen at original location in Canfield

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
CANFIELD, Ohio -

In Canfield, Do-Cut Sales and Service will be rebuilding at their original location on the corner of South Raccoon Road. and Route 224. 

That location burned to the ground back in September of 2011.

Vice President Jay Curry said the new location will have a larger area for repairs to better serve customers with their core business, outdoor power equipment sales parts and service.

The store is expected to open later this fall. 

