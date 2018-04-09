Apostolakis Honda in Cortland wins award for outstanding financial service

Apostolakis Honda in Cortland was presented with the 2017 Council of Excellence award for outstanding financial service.

Apostolakis Honda has distinguished itself and its financing team as outstanding providers of financial services to its customers.

In 2017, only the top 15 percent of Honda dealerships were recognized by Honda Financial ServicesSM as Council of Excellence achievers.

“Our Council of Excellence dealerships apply their financial services skills and expertise to offer the kind of service and support that our Honda customers understand and appreciate. It is a pleasure to announce that Apostolakis Honda has achieved 2017 Council of Excellence status,” said David W. Paul, Vice President of American Honda Finance Corporation.

Apostolakis Honda is also a winner of the Honda Customer Service Experience Award and Fixed First Visit Award.

The team earned the American Honda Finance’s Council of Excellence Award for their performance in 2017 for the eighth time in their 42 year history.

“Accomplishments like these are only made possible by all of our new and many long-term customers who came to us for their new Honda in 2017. I thank you for the opportunity to earn your business. Our entire team put forth a tremendous effort and I am very proud,” said President John Apostolakis.