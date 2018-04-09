Community gathers to remember Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh

The Trumbull County community gathered Monday to remember the life of Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh.

Firetrucks from across the state were part of the funeral procession that passed the fire station, while first responders lined the street.

Chief Pugh's uniform was on display and the Weathersfield fire station's sign read, "we will take it from here."

Pugh served there for just over 40 years and was also the EMS chief of Lane LifeTrans ambulance service.

Chief Pugh was one of the first Paramedics in Trumbull and Mahoning County.

He lost his battle with cancer Wednesday.