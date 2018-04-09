Kluber strikes out 13, pitches Indians over Tigers 2-0

Corey Kluber struck out 13, pitching two-hit ball for eight innings and leading the Cleveland Indians past the Detroit Tigers 2-0 in snow flurries Monday night.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Monday, April 9, 2018.More >>
The Chicago Cubs have pushed back the scheduled start time for their home opener because of a steady snowfall over Wrigley Field.More >>
The Chicago Cubs' home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed because of snow.More >>
Indians right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall is expected to be sidelined for four-to six weeks after straining his right calf, an injury similar to the one that caused him to miss nearly two months last season.More >>
Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking two-run homer off Brandon Maurer in the ninth inning, lifting the Cleveland Indians to a 3-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday in the coldest game in Progressive Field history.More >>
Pittsburgh's Jameson Taillon dominated the struggling Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, allowing just one hit while picking up the first shutout of his career as the surprising Pirates rolled to a 5-0 victory.More >>
Lucas Duda homered off Trevor Bauer for the game's only run and Ian Kennedy pitched six shutout innings, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 1-0 win over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday in frigid,...More >>
