Girard Mayor believes loud "booms" are business related

The City of Girard is still trying to get to the bottom of those loud booms that some residents say are so intense they're shaking their foundation.

At Monday's city council meeting, a former councilman wanted to know what's being done to investigate the source of the problem.

Girard Mayor James Melfi said there have been at least four or five resident complaints of the booms or potential explosions.

It's happening in a highly industrial area between Interstate 80 where there's a lot of construction down to the Youngstown-Girard border and beyond.

Mayor Melfi told 21 News that last week he directed the police chief to take a report from citizens who are experiencing the problem on a regular basis.

Between those citizens and the police who are patroling on a regular basis and even stepped up patrols, Melfi believes authorities should be able to get to the source of the problem eventually.

"We have a few tips, they are not substantiated at this time, but there are tips from the residents who live there, so those folks would know better than anybody else, so we're hoping they pan out," said Mayor Melfi.

Mayor Melfi also said he believes the loud booms are business related.

In fact, he met with one business recently, but that business told the mayor they do not believe the loud noise and vibrations have anything to do with them.