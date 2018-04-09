Congressman Tim Ryan visits Hubbard Middle School students - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Congressman Tim Ryan visits Hubbard Middle School students

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
HUBBARD, Ohio -

Students at Hubbard Middle School were paid a visit Monday after by Valley Congressman Tim Ryan.

Ryan was there to view the district's hydroponic system, which is a form of hydroculture, or the method of growing plants without soil, using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent.

Ryan also spent some of the afternoon speaking with students.

