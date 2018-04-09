Boardman's Stadium Drive Elementary nominated as national blue ribbon school

Stadium Drive Elementary School in the Boardman Local School District is a nominee for the National Blue Ribbon School Award.

The Ohio Department of Education chose Stadium Drive as one of only 14 public schools in Ohio to nominate to the US Department of Education for the prestigious award.

The ODE nomination is based on student achievement, as rated by the 2016-17 Ohio School Report Card accountability measures.

Stadium Drive staff compiled and submitted all required application materials to the US Department of Education last month.

The National Award winners will be notified in September.

No one has a bigger smile than Stadium Drive Principal Michael Zoccali. He is very proud of his students and staff, as well as all the parents who are so supportive.

"This is a rare and distinct honor we have earned together through hard work, teamwork, talent, and dedication. Stadium Drive Elementary has been recognized consistently as a high performing school in Ohio for years," said Zoccali.

The Blue Ribbon School program recognizes US elementary and secondary schools that make significant progress in closing achievement gaps, or whose students achieve at superior levels based on federally defined achievement criteria.

"While we hope to be a National Blue Ribbon School in the Fall, we are really honored and excited to stand out in the state of Ohio, as one of only 14 nominations," said Zoccali.