Packed meeting in Lordstown as homeowners not happy with potential zoning change

Homeowners in Lordstown aren't taking any chances that the zoning board will forget their message.

There was standing room only at Monday's meeting, even thought the T-J-X proposed 1.2 million square foot distribution center was not on the agenda.

Property owners continue to protest the company's request for a zoning change.

One resident told the zoning board diesel engine exhaust has been classified as potentially causing cancer and also cited information from the EPA.

"Exposure to diesel exhaust can lead to serious health conditions especially to children and the elderly," said Lordstown resident Regina Garver. "Emissions from diesel engines contribute to production of ground level ozone and acid rain. These emissions contribute to property damage."

A few dozen people held signs saying "TJX RIGHT Project, WRONG Property."

At the next Lordstown zoning meeting April 25th, TJX warehouse plans will be on the agenda.