Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods voluntarily recalls flour due to health risk

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods is voluntarily recalling 2,099 cases of Organic Amaranth Flour (22 oz.), after recent testing revealed the presence of Salmonella in a single lot of Organic Amaranth Flour (22 oz.) with a Sell By date of Nov. 26, 2015.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and produce more severe illnesses.

The recalled Organic Amaranth Flour (22 oz.) was distributed through retailers and distributors nationwide.

This product and LOT was distributed in CA, FL, MI, ND, NH, NY, OH, OR, TX and WA starting June 11, 2014 and ended shipping on August 7, 2014.

The recalled product is Organic Amaranth Flour (22 oz.) with a Sell By Date of 11/26/2015, LOT: 169617, which can be found on the side of the package, near the top of the panel. UPC: 0 39978 00911 1.

While this product expired in November 2015, this product was found on the shelves of one retail store, and thus Bob's Red Mill is recalling the product out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers who have any of this affected product should not consume it and should return it to the place of purchase for credit or refund or throw it away.

Other SELL BY dates and LOTS are not affected by this recall.

There have been no reports of any injuries or illnesses associated with this recall.

Bob's Red Mill has commenced an investigation of the source of the problem in the Supply Chain.

Customers with any questions regarding this recall or Bob's Red Mill products are encouraged to call the Bob's Red Mill hotline at 800-349-2173.