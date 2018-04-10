Youngstown Crime Lab investigating claims of accidental shooting

Youngstown Police are trying to find out why there were five spent shell casings on the floor after a 25-year-old South Side man claims he accidentally shot himself in the chest Monday night.

Officers found Cody Webb screaming in the living room of his Hunter Street home.

Police say Webb told them he began to “play” with a gun he had found outside and he accidentally shot himself in the chest.

In addition to Webb's wound, police found two bullet holes in a wall. The police report could not account for remaining two bullets that came from a total of five shells found on the floor.

No one else was at the home when police arrived.

The Youngstown Police Crime Lab was called and investigators are conducting tests to see if there is any residue from a gunshot on Webb's hands.

At last report, Webb remained hospitalized in critical condition.