Woman, boyfriend indicted in death of 4-year-old girl

A 45-year-old Niles man is in the Trumbull County Jail following a confrontation with Niles Police Officers.More >>
An Ohio-based drug distributor facing lawsuits linked to the opioid crisis is donating more than 80,000 doses of an overdose antidote for use by emergency responders in several states.More >>
China is filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization against U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum products.More >>
Youngstown Police are trying to find out why there were five spent shell casings on the floor after a 25-year-old South Side man claims he accidentally shot himself in the chest Monday night.More >>
Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods is voluntarily recalling 2,099 cases of Organic Amaranth Flour (22 oz.), after recent testing revealed the presence of Salmonella in a single lot of Organic Amaranth Flour (22 oz.) with a Sell By date of Nov. 26, 2015.More >>
A Pennsylvania school district has given its teachers small wooden baseball bats as a reminder to fight a school shooter with any weapon available should other options fail.More >>
A northeast Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been indicted on aggravated murder and other charges in the death of the woman's 4-year-old daughter.More >>
A woman who pleaded guilty to lying about having a serious illness in order to raise money has been sentenced to prison and ordered to repay $640,000 to people she defrauded in Ohio and West Virginia.More >>
Attorneys say they are ready for trial in the case of a former high school cheerleader charged with killing and burying her newborn daughter in southwest Ohio.More >>
Thousands of university students and employees targeted by email phishing schemes this year have taken the bait. Fortunately, they were duped not by real scammers, but by their own schools - in simulations meant to...More >>
Pennsylvania's highest court will determine whether a woman's use of illegal drugs while pregnant qualifies as child abuse under state law.More >>
Authorities say a man fatally shot his girlfriend and then himself inside their Philadelphia home while their three young children were in the house.More >>
The son of a Democratic candidate for Ohio lieutenant governor is accused of making posts online about killing police officers and has been taken into protective custody.More >>
Authorities say one man has died after an early morning shootout inside a nightclub near Dayton in southwest Ohio.More >>
A western Pennsylvania has been charged with shooting her husband in the head following what she alleges was an assault after she refused to cook him breakfast.More >>
