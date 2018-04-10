Hang in there! Warm weather is almost here!

One more chilly day before the warm-up begins! Today will be another chilly one with afternoon temperatures only making it into the low 40's.

Though Wednesday will still feature below average temperatures, it will be a bit more mild with a high temperature near 52°. Winds will increase Wednesday evening as warm air filters into the Valley.

By Friday, it will feel like we have finally jumped out of this seemingly endless winter and into late spring! Temperatures will be the warmest they have been all year reaching the mid 70's. The gorgeous weather will continue through the beginning of the weekend, with plenty of sunshine!

By Sunday, showers and storms will move through the Valley ahead of a cold front which will bring temperatures back to the 40's by Monday.