Judge orders Mercer DA not to discuss his criminal case

The judge presiding over the criminal trial of Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson is taking measures to make sure publicity doesn't prevent Karson from having a fair and impartial trial.

Seventy-three-year-old Karson is facing 17 misdemeanor charges, including obstruction of government functions, officially oppressing an arrest or search warrant, and hindering prosecution.

Karson allegedly used his position as the D.A. to influence several investigations and/or charges against a woman, whom the complaint says Karson was in a romantic relationship with. committed the offenses in April of 2016.

Judge William White on Monday issued an order “reminding” Karson to refrain from discussing his case with any judges in Mercer County, but instead only talk to his lawyer and Judge White.

Judge White's decision is authorized by a state judicial rule allowing special orders in widely-publicized or sensational cases in which statements by parties and witnesses are likely to interfere with the rights of the accused.

Investigators say Karson also tried to intervene in a case in which the woman was accused of stealing more than $30,000 from a local business. In that instance, the complaint says that Karson told the victim of the theft to "be lenient" and to "feel sorry" for the woman.

A criminal complaint says that on two separate occasions Karson arrived at the scene of car accidents involving the woman and sent her away before she could be tested for driving under the influence. The complaint says that on both occasions she was suspected of being under the influence.

Karson allegedly convinced a high-ranking police officer to not write a report.

In addition, Karson faces charges of using his position as district attorney to impact a child custody case involving an ex-boyfriend of the woman. Karson allegedly told attorneys that there was an active drug investigation against the man in order to influence the case.

Karson also allegedly used his power to contact the Mercer County Jail and request recordings of that man's phone conversations and signed documentation that it was for official purposes.

The criminal complaint also says that Karson on several occasions contacted other judges and asked for the woman to be released on unsecured bond.

In one charge, the Attorney General's office says that Karson contacted a probation officer after the woman failed a drug test. He allegedly asked the probation officer "can you do me a favor and not take her to jail today?".

The charges go on to say that Karson and the woman were romantically involved during the course of most of the allegations.

In addition, police were called out to what appeared to be a domestic dispute involving Karson and the woman. According to the complaint, Karson waved the officers away and told them that everything was fine, resulting in police not investigating further.

Karson has denied the allegations and remains in office.

Judge White also removed the case from usual tracking procedures and set specific deadlines for the attorneys involved to file documents.

The next pretrial conference in the case is set for July 2.