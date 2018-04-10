Third alarm called in for Hubbard house fire

Fire departments from Ohio and Pennsylvania are on the scene of a three-alarm house fire in Hubbard Township.

Crews were first called out to the 2800 block of Applegate Road at around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday after owners called 9-1-1 to report that they had evacuated the home after a fire broke out in an attached garage which is under a portion of the home's living quarters.

The woman living there tells firefighters she woke up to the smell of smoke.

She and her daughter escaped safely along with a dog and a pig.

A second alarm was called within ten minutes as firefighters from other departments were sent to the scene.

One hour after the fire was first reported more fire departments were called.

A third alarm brought firefighters from Coitsville, as well as departments from Pennsylvania to provide additional manpower.

