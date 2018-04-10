New Middletown apartment target of drug investigation - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New Middletown apartment target of drug investigation


By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -

Police and State Troopers spent Tuesday morning searching an apartment as part of a drug investigation.

New Middletown Police say they executed a search warrant at one of the units in a brick apartment building on the 11000 block of State Route 170.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and K-9 search dogs were also brought in as part of the investigation.

Police Chief Vincent D'Egidio tells 21 News would not be more specific as to what kind of drug activity they are investigating but said there are four persons of interest in the case.

D'Egidio says charges could be filed once the investigation is complete.

