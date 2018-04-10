Youngstown company says 'Zombie Raccoon' shirts selling quickly

One construction project has kicked off in Beaver Township, after several years in the planning stage, while another major project is slated to begin on Interstate 680 in Youngstown.More >>
A Youngstown man whose two dogs were found frozen and starved to death on the city's east side will be sentenced next month.More >>
The man who once led the smaller of two UAW local unions at GM Lordstown will be the next President of the newly combined locals.More >>
Authorities are investigating an apparent accident involving a man who fell while working on a tree in Brookfield.More >>
A local company is taking advantage of a wildlife phenomenon that's become an internet sensation. The Youngstown Clothing Company is printing "Zombie Raccoon" tee shirts.More >>
Trucks, cars, even a boat are up for bid on Ohio's next surplus vehicle auction set for this weekend.More >>
A Pennsylvania school district has given its teachers small wooden baseball bats as a reminder to fight a school shooter with any weapon available should other options fail.More >>
A northeast Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been indicted on aggravated murder and other charges in the death of the woman's 4-year-old daughter.More >>
A woman who pleaded guilty to lying about having a serious illness in order to raise money has been sentenced to prison and ordered to repay $640,000 to people she defrauded in Ohio and West Virginia.More >>
Attorneys say they are ready for trial in the case of a former high school cheerleader charged with killing and burying her newborn daughter in southwest Ohio.More >>
Thousands of university students and employees targeted by email phishing schemes this year have taken the bait. Fortunately, they were duped not by real scammers, but by their own schools - in simulations meant to...More >>
Pennsylvania's highest court will determine whether a woman's use of illegal drugs while pregnant qualifies as child abuse under state law.More >>
Authorities say a man fatally shot his girlfriend and then himself inside their Philadelphia home while their three young children were in the house.More >>
The son of a Democratic candidate for Ohio lieutenant governor is accused of making posts online about killing police officers and has been taken into protective custody.More >>
Authorities say one man has died after an early morning shootout inside a nightclub near Dayton in southwest Ohio.More >>
