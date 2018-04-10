Youngstown company says 'Zombie Raccoon' shirts selling quickly

A local company is taking advantage of a wildlife phenomenon that's become an internet sensation.

The Youngstown Clothing Company is printing "Zombie Raccoon" tee shirts.

The shirts show a snarling, red-eyed raccoon with the phrase, "The Zombie Raccoons" emblazoned on the chest.

A post on the companies Facebook page has nearly 600 shares.

Matt McClure, one of the owners of Youngstown Clothing Compay, says they've sold more than 100 shirts since Sunday, making it one of the two most popular shirts the company has ever done.

They're so popular that several sizes have sold out. McClure says they've already put in another order, which should be here by later this month.

"We've never had a shirt where the subject of the shirt ended up being news," said McClure, testifying to just how popular the new design has become in just a few short days.

Stories about the animals went viral after several reports in Youngstown about raccoons acting strangely.

The Youngstown City Health District tested several dead raccoons for rabies over the past several weeks after learning about raccoons acting sickly, mainly by the west side of the city near Mill Creek MetroPark.

McClure said not only was it a chance to make a shirt about something that's become a talking point in the community, it was a chance for them to raise awareness and try to help wildlife, especially raccoons in the area.

A picture of the shirt is accompanied by the following message on the Youngstown Clothing Company's Facebook page:

They're no longer just coming for your trash cans at night. Hide your kids, hide your pets. The Youngstown Zombie Raccoons are here! A portion of the proceeds will go to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division.

McClure told 21 News that it's the basis of their companies model- being "Youngstown inspired".

According to McClure, their goal is to create clothing that not only beckons to the Youngstown of the past but also keeps up to date with pop culture.

The raccoons that were tested last week have all tested negative for rabies.

However, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources says another likely cause for the abnormal activity is a disease called "distemper".

ODNR says distemper occurs naturally every five to seven years and acts as "nature's way of controlling the population".

According to ODNR, distemper is a viral disease which causes brain damage. Usually, raccoons with distemper with appear fearless, appears uncoordinated, listlessness, confused behavior, and more.

Officials say distemper cannot be spread to humans.

However, the American Veterinary Medical Association says that distemper can easily pass from wildlife, such as raccoons to dogs through close proximity sneezing and shared food dishes.

For more information on how to order a shirt, or about the Youngstown Clothing Co. visit their Facebook page: