Youngstown company selling 'Zombie Raccoon' shirts

A local company is taking advantage of a wildlife phenomenon that's become an internet sensation.

The Youngstown Clothing Company is printing "Zombie Raccoon" tee shirts.

The shirts show a snarling, red-eyed raccoon with the phrase, "The Zombie Raccoons" emblazoned on the chest.

Stories about the animals went viral after several reports in Youngstown about raccoons acting strangely.

The Youngstown City Health District tested several dead raccoons for rabies over the past several weeks after learning about raccoons acting sickly, mainly by the west side of the city near Mill Creek MetroPark.

A picture of the shirt is accompanied by the following message on the Youngstown Clothing Company's Facebook page:

They're no longer just coming for your trash cans at night. Hide your kids, hide your pets. The Youngstown Zombie Raccoons are here! A portion of the proceeds will go to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division.

Although all of the animals tested negative for rabies, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources says another likely cause for the abnormal activity is a disease called "distemper".

ODNR says distemper occurs naturally every five to seven years and acts as "nature's way of controlling the population".

According to ODNR, distemper is a viral disease which causes brain damage. Usually, raccoons with distemper with appear fearless, appears uncoordinated, listlessness, confused behavior, and more.

Officials say distemper cannot be spread to humans.

However, the American Veterinary Medical Association says that distemper can easily pass from wildlife, such as raccoons to dogs through close proximity sneezing and shared food dishes.