Youngstown store clerk thwarts would-be robber

Facing a man demanding that she hand over all the money, the clerk at a Youngstown business tells police she merely closed the cash register and apologized to the would-be robber.

The 53-year-old woman who was working at the Oak Street Family Dollar Monday night tells police she was making change from the cash drawer when a man walked into the store and said, "Give me the money!"

The clerk said she immediately closed the drawer replying, "I'm sorry".

According to the police report, the suspect then pulled out a gun.

The clerk told police she believed that the gun was a fake. She couldn't tell police why, but she just thought the gun wasn't real.

With the gun still pointed at her, the clerk took a few steps back and reached for the phone on the wall.

At that point, the woman said the suspect ran out of the store.

Police are still investigating.