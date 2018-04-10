Worker falls from tree in Brookfield

Authorities are investigating an apparent accident involving a man who fell while working on a tree in Brookfield.

The township's fire and EMS squad were called out to the 900 block of Collar Price Road SE at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday when a caller to 911 reported that a tree climber had fallen sixty feet.

At the time of the call, the victim was said to be conscious.

There is no information about the victim's name or condition.

The incident is still under investigation.