Worker falls from tree in Brookfield - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Worker falls from tree in Brookfield

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio -

Authorities are investigating an apparent accident involving a man who fell while working on a tree in Brookfield.

The township's fire and EMS squad were called out to the 900 block of Collar Price Road SE at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday when a caller to 911 reported that a tree climber had fallen sixty feet.

At the time of the call, the victim was said to be conscious.

There is no information about the victim's name or condition.

The incident is still under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms