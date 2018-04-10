Major construction projects beginning on I-680 in Beaver Township, Youngstown

One construction project has kicked off in Beaver Township, after several years in the planning stage, while another major project is slated to begin on Interstate 680 in Youngstown.

Construction work has begun on a project to make traveling in southern Mahoning County easier, with crews beginning work to build an interchange from Interstate 680 to S.R. 164, also known as South Avenue in Beaver Township.

Currently, the last exit from southbound 680 before the Ohio Turnpike is at Western Reserve Road.

The District 4 ODOT office completed safety studies over the last several years identifying traffic congestion at the Western Reserve Road exit ramp, that at times is so heavy the overflow is often pouring out onto the freeway.

The interchange will bring new ramps where drivers can enter 680 northbound from 164, or enter going southbound and head directly toward the Ohio Turnpike.

The $14.7 million dollar project will also include the construction of a roundabout at S.R. 164 and 626, also known as Woodworth Road, a lane widening of 164, and enhancements to the bridge over I-76.

The construction of the new ramps to and from 680 have been in discussion for several years, at one point earning a letter of support from a Valley lawmaker, asking ODOT to move the beginning date of the project up.

However, the total construction isn't expected to be completed until November of 2019. During that time, drivers can expect intermittent lane closures on 680, a Middletown Road closure for two weeks, S.R. 626 will close for more than a month.

According to ODOT, access to all residences and businesses will be maintained.

In addition, a $10.8 million, four-year project is slated to kick-off to repair twelve bridges over Interstate 680 in Youngstown.

10 bridges from State Route 7/11 all the way to just south of US Route 224 will receive miscellaneous repairs, while the deck on a bridge over Cherry Hill Road will be replaced, and a bridge over an embankment will be removed.

The bridge work will create widespread ramp closures and even a closure of 680 Northbound for 30 days.

According to the construction plan, the ramp from 7-11 southbound to 680 will close for approximately nine months.

680 Northbound will shut down for 30 days between Edwards Street and U.S. 62.

In addition, ramps from Mahoning Avenue and South Avenue will also experience closures.

Some good news for drivers though, ODOT says that the work to widen and repair Interstate 80 in Trumbull County will be completed by September. Kovacs says the work is almost finished already, with only paving and stripe painting to finish.