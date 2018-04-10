YSU issues alert after on-campus burglary

Youngstown State University issued a "Penguin Alert" on Tuesday in order to let students know to be cautious after a reported burglary on campus.

According to an alert for students, a student discovered on Tuesday that their University Edge apartment had been broken in to.

The student told police that sometime between Friday and Tuesday someone had cut the screen to their window, reached in and took various things from the window ledge.

YSU police say they are currently investigating.

In the meantime, officials offered tips to remind students to stay safe on campus. Those tips included:

• If you leave your apartment, ensure that the doors and windows are secure.

• Check your locks on doors and windows and report any malfunction to the manager or maintenance person.

• Keep a detailed inventory of your valuable possessions, including a description of the items, date of purchase and original value, and serial numbers.

• Be a good neighbor, if you see something, hear something or know something, Report it! The YSU Police are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at (330) 941-3527.

The alert also told students that they should always look out for one another and use safe practices on and around campus.

Students were encouraged to utilize the transportation services when possible, and take advantage of our free escort service by calling (330) 941-1515, or (330) 941-3527.

Anyone with information concerning the burglary should contact the Youngstown State University Police Department (330) 941-3527.