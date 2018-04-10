McDonald police investigating weapon found in school locker - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald police investigating weapon found in school locker

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
MCDONALD, Ohio -

Police are investigating a situation in McDonald High School after a weapon was found in a student's locker. 

According to McDonald Schools Superintendent Kevin McConnell, a "one-call" was sent out to parents Tuesday afternoon. 

McConnell told 21 News that a principal overheard something which made him decide to contact the police. 

The superintendent said that police investigated and were able to find a weapon in a 15-year-old student's locker. That juvenile student was then arrested. 

McConnell told 21 News that he could not clarify what type of weapons was found, however, police say they found a folding knife and two bullets. 

Lieutenants say the bullets appear to be from a 9 mm gun. 

The 15-year-old student is being charged with illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school zone. 

