McDonald police investigating weapon found in school locker

Police are investigating a situation in McDonald High School after a weapon was found in a student's locker.

According to McDonald Schools Superintendent Kevin McConnell, a "one-call" was sent out to parents Tuesday afternoon.

McConnell told 21 News that a principal overheard something which made him decide to contact the police.

The superintendent said that police investigated and were able to find a weapon in a 15-year-old student's locker. That juvenile student was then arrested.

McConnell told 21 News that he could not clarify what type of weapons was found, however, police say they found a folding knife and two bullets.

Lieutenants say the bullets appear to be from a 9 mm gun.

The 15-year-old student is being charged with illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school zone.