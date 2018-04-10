Choffin celebrates grand reopening of student cafe

Choffin Career and Technical Center is celebrating the grand opening of the C.H.E.F Express, a student-run cafe.

The cafe was originally opened in 2016 as the Cookies & Cream Cafe and was run by students in the hospitality class.

Earlier this year the cafe closed in order to be renovated and improvements.

Now the C.H.E.F Express is reopening as a joint partnership with students in both the hospitality and culinary arts classes.

The junior hospitality and culinary arts classes came together to vote on a new name for the Cafe and chose The C.H.E.F. Express (Choffin Has Excellent Food).

The C.H.E.F. Express has a new menu that includes a variety of sandwiches and salads and now has the ability to accept credit cards, Apple pay, Android pay and Samsung pay.

Officials say the hours of operation are Monday through Friday 9:15 – 10:15 a.m., 11 – 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 – 1:30 p.m.