Former Leetonia police chief pleads guilty to theft from charity fund

Former Leetonia Village Police Chief John Soldano has changed his plea after allegations that he took money meant for a Christmas fundraiser for low-income families.

Soldano, 53, pleaded guilty to charges of theft in office during a hearing Tuesday.

Soldano was originally scheduled to face a jury next week.

Soldano was indicted in May on a third-degree felony count of theft in office after the Auditor of State's Public Integrity Assurance Team determined he wrote 21 checks to himself from two accounts he operated without the fiscal officer's knowledge.

The payments, totaling $14,200, lacked supporting documentation and authorization from the village. At least some of those funds came from the police department's Care and Share Program, which helps low-income families in the area during Christmas.

Auditors identified more fraudulent activity while comparing the village's dispatch logs to Soldano's leave balances.

Records showed Soldano was paid for 258 hours and 15 minutes of leave in 2012 and 2013, but the hours were not deducted from his leave balances.

The false leave balances resulted in a $1,716 overpayment for unused leave when Soldano retired in October 2015, according to the auditor.

Soldano served as Leetonia's Police Chief from 1997 to 2015.

Under the Ohio Revised Code, Soldano could face prison time for the felony charges.

He is scheduled to be sentenced May 9th.