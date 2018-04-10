Former Leetonia police chief pleads guilty to theft from charity fund

A Valley lawmaker is standing behind a friend and colleague, despite the endorsement of the county party.More >>
Former Leetonia Village Police Chief John Soldano has changed his plea after allegations that he took money meant for a Christmas fundraiser for low-income families.More >>
Police are investigating a situation in McDonald High School after a weapon was found in a student's locker.More >>
Choffin Career and Technical Center is celebrating the grand opening of the C.H.E.F Express, a student-run cafe.More >>
A Western Reserve student has been announced as one of only 25 candidates for a prestigious scholarship sponsored by the Pro-football Hall of Fame and the U.S. Army.More >>
Trucks, cars, even a boat are up for bid on Ohio's next surplus vehicle auction set for this weekend.More >>
A Pennsylvania school district has given its teachers small wooden baseball bats as a reminder to fight a school shooter with any weapon available should other options fail.More >>
A northeast Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been indicted on aggravated murder and other charges in the death of the woman's 4-year-old daughter.More >>
A woman who pleaded guilty to lying about having a serious illness in order to raise money has been sentenced to prison and ordered to repay $640,000 to people she defrauded in Ohio and West Virginia.More >>
Attorneys say they are ready for trial in the case of a former high school cheerleader charged with killing and burying her newborn daughter in southwest Ohio.More >>
Thousands of university students and employees targeted by email phishing schemes this year have taken the bait. Fortunately, they were duped not by real scammers, but by their own schools - in simulations meant to...More >>
Pennsylvania's highest court will determine whether a woman's use of illegal drugs while pregnant qualifies as child abuse under state law.More >>
Authorities say a man fatally shot his girlfriend and then himself inside their Philadelphia home while their three young children were in the house.More >>
The son of a Democratic candidate for Ohio lieutenant governor is accused of making posts online about killing police officers and has been taken into protective custody.More >>
Authorities say one man has died after an early morning shootout inside a nightclub near Dayton in southwest Ohio.More >>
