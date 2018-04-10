Warmer Temperatures Arrive Wednesday and Thursday!

Warmer temperatures will finally arrive on Wednesday! There is a chance of showers in the afternoon but don’t let that get you down, the high for the day will be 50 degrees!

After a little rain on Thursday morning the sun will come out for a well-deserved warm and breezy afternoon in the upper 60s.

The start to this weekend will not disappoint. Friday is going to be a gorgeous day, sunny and 75!

A shower and thunderstorm are possible Saturday, but the rain is more likely on Sunday. After a warm weekend, the start of next week will bring temperatures back into the 40s. Flurries are possible on Monday and Tuesday.