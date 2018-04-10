Scrappers baseball museum opens in Niles

A Scrappers baseball museum has opened in Niles.

It has everything from jerseys and souvenirs to signed bats and baseballs from Indian greats including Fransisco Lindor, Bradley Zimmer, CC Sabathia, Victor Martinez and many others.

The museum also has the only complete set of stadium giveaway bobbleheads.

The museum is located inside Nowhere Toys on Robbins Ave., about five minutes from the stadium.

Owner Brian Orfin said he made the addition to his store to preserve local history.

The museum is free and open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can see more on the creator of this museum Wednesday morning on WFMJ Today.