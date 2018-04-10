YSU Softball: Brian Campbell notches 500th career win as softball splits doubleheader against NKU

A Scrappers baseball museum has opened in Niles.More >>
Andrew Kendrick tied the school record for career home runs, and the Youngstown State baseball team scored multiple runs in three innings to beat Bowling Green 9-6 on Tuesday afternoon at Steller Field.More >>
Head Coach Brian Campbell picked up the 500th win of his coaching career as the Youngstown State softball team defeated Northern Kentucky, 2-1, in game one of a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A Western Reserve student has been announced as one of only 25 candidates for a prestigious scholarship sponsored by the Pro-football Hall of Fame and the U.S. Army.More >>
Corey Kluber struck out 13, pitching two-hit ball for eight innings and leading the Cleveland Indians past the Detroit Tigers 2-0 in snow flurries Monday night.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Monday, April 9, 2018.More >>
The Chicago Cubs have pushed back the scheduled start time for their home opener because of a steady snowfall over Wrigley Field.More >>
The Chicago Cubs' home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed because of snow.More >>