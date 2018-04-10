YSU Softball: Brian Campbell notches 500th career win as softball splits doubleheader against NKU

Head Coach Brian Campbell picked up the 500th win of his coaching career as the Youngstown State softball team defeated Northern Kentucky, 2-1, in game one of a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon. The Penguins dropped the second game, 2-1.

RECAP:

Brian Campbell Notches 500th Career Win as Softball Splits Doubleheader Against NKU https://t.co/DOUzJ8pRuD pic.twitter.com/wKjjhDCLt4 — YSU Softball ?? (@YSUSoftball) April 11, 2018

The Penguins improve to 14-19 overall and 5-6 in the Horizon League while the Norse improve to 17-12 overall and 4-3 in the league.

In game one, Youngstown State received a solid starting pitching performance from junior Paige Geanangel (8-9), who picked up the 30th win over her career. Geanangel scattered eight hits and struck out five in the complete-game win.

Junior Cali Mikovich went 2-for-4 with a triple and scored both of the Penguins' runs. In the bottom of the first, Mikovich laced a one-out triple to center field and scored on a double down the left-field line by Maddi Lusk.

After Norse knotted the game at 1-1 in the top of the fourth, the Penguins rallied with two outs in the bottom half of the seventh. Mikovich reached on a two-out error and stole second. Lexi Zappitelli was hit by a pitch and Lusk reached on an error that plated Mikovich from second with the game-winning run.

In the nightcap, NKU's Sydney Ferrante hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning and that was all the offense starter Ashlynn Roberts needed. Roberts allowed just three hits, one a solo home run to Mikovich, her second of the season.

Freshman Elle Buffenbarger turned in an impressive relief appearance tossing 6.2 scoreless innings and striking out six. Buffenbarger also allowed just four hits.

Youngstown State and Northern Kentucky conclude its three-game series, Wednesday, at 3 p.m. at the Covelli Sports Complex.

Source: Youngstown State University