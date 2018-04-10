SUV crashes into restaurant in Howland Township

Howland Township Police are investigating after an SUV struck a popular restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m., where police said the driver may have suffered a medical issue and hit another vehicle.

The SUV then went through a fence and struck The Rig on East Market Street by the Avalon golf course.

The driver was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

21 News called the restaurant and employees said everyone was okay, but they were very busy.