Project DAWN naloxone kits distributed monthly in Lisbon

In an effort to help friends, family members and loved ones of those at risk of an opioid overdose, Naxolone, or better known as Narcan, kits are being distributed in Columbiana County.

The kits will be distributed from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, at Family Recovery Center, 964 N. Market St. in Lisbon, as part of the agency's Project DAWN program.

Any resident of Columbiana County with a loved one or friend known to use/abuse opioids is welcome and encouraged to obtain a kit at no cost during this distribution.

The distribution takes place the second Wednesday of every month.

Those attending will participate in a short training to learn how to administer the overdose antidote and then be given a kit that contains two 2 mg doses of naloxone.

The program, which began in October, has provided training to more than 660 people on how to recognize overdoses and to administer Narcan until emergency crews can arrive on the scene.

The state collects information on the county in which recipients live, however, names are confidential.

Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided With Naloxone) provides factual knowledge about the opioid drug and overdose problem across the state of Ohio.

Naloxone does not treat addiction, but treats death and gives the person a second chance at life.

Businesses that would like to keep naloxone on hand in case of emergency can send a representative or representatives to the training.

Family Recovery Center's Project DAWN program is supported by the Columbiana County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board and the Ohio Department of Health.

Clubs, associations, and other organizations who would like a speaker to present a program about Project DAWN can contact Tawnia Jenkins or Laura Martin at Family Recovery Center, 330-424-1468.