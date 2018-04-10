H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/10/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/10/18)

Posted: Updated:

Baseball 

Fitch 9 Poland 0

LaBrae 9 Newton Falls 5

Sebring 4 Jackson Milton 16

Waterloo 0 McDonald 4

Lakeview 6 Edgewood 3

Springfield 6 Mineral Ridge 0

Niles 7 Struthers 6

Howland 1 Canfield 2

Mooney 7 South Range 0

Hubbard 7 Lakeside 3


Softball

Jackson Milton 12 Sebring 2

Newton Falls 6 LaBrae 1

Niles 3 Struthers 22

Mineral Ridge 6 Springfield 20

Poland 10 Fitch 4

Hubbard 13 Lakeside 3

