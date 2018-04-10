Austintown Fitch Concert Choir to feature Carnegie Hall selections in upcoming performance

The Austintown Concert Choir will add another performance in addition to their annual spring concert scheduled for May 5.

The choir’s additional performance will take place Monday, April 30, and will feature music the Concert Choir performed with Maestro Eric Whitacre at Carnegie Hall in New York: "The Music of Eric Whitacre."

The concert will take place in the Fitch Auditorium beginning at 6 p.m.

“We want to share the music with our community and school system to show our thanks for everyone's support and guidance,” said Bill Klein, Concert Choir Director.

This event is free and open to the public.

The Fitch choir was selected to play at Carnegie Hall, under the direction of Whitacre, based on an audition tape sent in last year.