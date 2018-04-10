Austintown Fitch Concert Choir to feature Carnegie Hall selections in upcoming performance

President Donald Trump is praising the University of Alabama football team for their latest championship season.More >>
President Donald Trump is praising the University of Alabama football team for their latest championship season.More >>
A Pennsylvania based convenience store chain is looking to hire 2,500 employees nationwide- more than three dozen of those jobs are spread out among Mercer, Mahoning, and Trumbull Counties.More >>
A Pennsylvania based convenience store chain is looking to hire 2,500 employees nationwide- more than three dozen of those jobs are spread out among Mercer, Mahoning, and Trumbull Counties.More >>
There's still no decision on who will get the naming rights to the Warren Amphitheatre.More >>
There's still no decision on who will get the naming rights to the Warren Amphitheatre.More >>
The West Branch community is invited to attend a School Safety Meeting being held on Wednesday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.More >>
The West Branch community is invited to attend a School Safety Meeting being held on Wednesday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.More >>
If you spent this past winter finding multicolored Asian lady beetles on your lampshades, brown marmorated stink bugs on your toaster, there’s bad news and good news.More >>
If you spent this past winter finding multicolored Asian lady beetles on your lampshades, brown marmorated stink bugs on your toaster, there’s bad news and good news.More >>
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is coming to Ohio to campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray.More >>
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is coming to Ohio to campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray.More >>
Authorities say three highway workers were struck and injured on an eastern Pennsylvania interstate.More >>
Authorities say three highway workers were struck and injured on an eastern Pennsylvania interstate.More >>
One of three women who escaped a Cleveland home after being held for a decade has revealed she's married.More >>
One of three women who escaped a Cleveland home after being held for a decade has revealed she's married.More >>
Trucks, cars, even a boat are up for bid on Ohio's next surplus vehicle auction set for this weekend.More >>
Trucks, cars, even a boat are up for bid on Ohio's next surplus vehicle auction set for this weekend.More >>
A Pennsylvania school district has given its teachers small wooden baseball bats as a reminder to fight a school shooter with any weapon available should other options fail.More >>
A Pennsylvania school district has given its teachers small wooden baseball bats as a reminder to fight a school shooter with any weapon available should other options fail.More >>
A northeast Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been indicted on aggravated murder and other charges in the death of the woman's 4-year-old daughter.More >>
A northeast Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been indicted on aggravated murder and other charges in the death of the woman's 4-year-old daughter.More >>
A woman who pleaded guilty to lying about having a serious illness in order to raise money has been sentenced to prison and ordered to repay $640,000 to people she defrauded in Ohio and West Virginia.More >>
A woman who pleaded guilty to lying about having a serious illness in order to raise money has been sentenced to prison and ordered to repay $640,000 to people she defrauded in Ohio and West Virginia.More >>
Attorneys say they are ready for trial in the case of a former high school cheerleader charged with killing and burying her newborn daughter in southwest Ohio.More >>
Attorneys say they are ready for trial in the case of a former high school cheerleader charged with killing and burying her newborn daughter in southwest Ohio.More >>
Thousands of university students and employees targeted by email phishing schemes this year have taken the bait. Fortunately, they were duped not by real scammers, but by their own schools - in simulations meant to...More >>
Thousands of university students and employees targeted by email phishing schemes this year have taken the bait. Fortunately, they were duped not by real scammers, but by their own schools - in simulations meant to make...More >>
Pennsylvania's highest court will determine whether a woman's use of illegal drugs while pregnant qualifies as child abuse under state law.More >>
Pennsylvania's highest court will determine whether a woman's use of illegal drugs while pregnant qualifies as child abuse under state law.More >>
Authorities say a man fatally shot his girlfriend and then himself inside their Philadelphia home while their three young children were in the house.More >>
Authorities say a man fatally shot his girlfriend and then himself inside their Philadelphia home while their three young children were in the house.More >>