West Branch Local School District to host safety meeting for community

The West Branch community is invited to attend a School Safety Meeting being held on Wednesday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

West Branch Local School District's number one priority is student and staff safety.

The purpose of this meeting is to update families and community members on the safety protocols already in place within the district and introduce a new visitor sign-in system, as well as provide parents and students with helpful resources, compiled by the district guidance team, school psychologists, and administrators.

"We work closely with our local police and fire departments, as well as representatives from the State of Ohio and Homeland Security to implement safety plans that are continuously reviewed and updated," said Superintendent Timothy Saxton.

The meeting will last about one hour and will include representatives from the district administrative team and board members, district A.L.I.C.E. trainers and local police departments.

"The board and administrative staff would like to hear any concerns and address parent and student questions about our district's safety planning during the meeting," said Saxton.