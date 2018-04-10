Decision on naming rights for Warren Ampitheatre put on hold again

There's still no decision on who will get the naming rights to the Warren Amphitheatre.

Council members met Tuesday afternoon to discuss whether the amphitheater should be named in honor of the rotary club or if the naming rights should be sold to help generate money for the maintenance of the facility.

Currently, a plaque at the amphitheater recognizes the Rotary Club of Warren for their contribution in making the facility a reality, but it's a question of whether that recognition is enough has been the topic of debate in recent weeks.

Another question is whether the naming rights will include the amphitheater's stage.

Council decided to table the issue again.

A full council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.