Advocates for equal pay gather in Austintown

Local women and men gathered Tuesday evening to recognize Equal Pay Day. It was an effort by Youngstown YWCA and the Youngstown Business and Professional Women's Club to raise awareness of the wage gap between men and women that they said continues today.

Sporting the color red in Austintown to show women are in the red because of the wage disparity with men.

"It being 80 cents to the dollar absolutely is inadequate. For someone who is doing the same job as a man there's really no need for them to be paid less. It's just ridiculous that we're still at this point," said Scott Kamenitsa, who attended the event.

Equal Pay Day marks the point in time when women on average make the same amount that their white male counterparts did in the previous year, according to organizers.

Dee McFarland, President of the Youngstown Business and Professional Women's Club, said "Women of color and Hispanic women actually have to work later in the year when you look at the statistics and do the comparisons, so that's especially of concern for us in the Youngstown area."

YWCA's President and CEO said that the gap has an impact on the local economy.

"Women if they make less on the dollar then they spend less on the dollar too. So they're not putting as many dollars back into our local economy and not able to purchase goods and services at the same rate and women make up over 50 percent of the population," said Leah Merritt, YWCA President and CEO.

When it comes to making a difference, organizers mentioned raising awareness, exposing women to jobs that pay a living wage, encouraging young women to go into traditionally male dominant fields such as STEM, and advocating for policy change.

"I think with transparency in reporting wages and again just speaking up and talking about wages when you're working in a company, when you have men and women in the same positions, having the discussion basically," stated McFarland.

Tuesday's event also raised money for YWCA Youngstown's programs for women and families and the Dr. Anne McMahon Scholarship Award through the Youngstown Business and Professional Women's Club, which goes to a female student pursuing her bachelor's degree at YSU each year.

