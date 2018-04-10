McConnell says he's open to paring back US spending bill

Local women and men gathered Tuesday evening to recognize Equal Pay Day. It was an effort by Youngstown YWCA and the Youngstown Business and Professional Women's Club to raise awareness of the wage gap between men and women that they said continues today.More >>
Local women and men gathered Tuesday evening to recognize Equal Pay Day. It was an effort by Youngstown YWCA and the Youngstown Business and Professional Women's Club to raise awareness of the wage gap between men and women that they said continues today.More >>
If you spent this past winter finding multicolored Asian lady beetles on your lampshades, brown marmorated stink bugs on your toaster, there’s bad news and good news.More >>
If you spent this past winter finding multicolored Asian lady beetles on your lampshades, brown marmorated stink bugs on your toaster, there’s bad news and good news.More >>
A Pennsylvania based convenience store chain is looking to hire 2,500 employees nationwide- more than three dozen of those jobs are spread out among Mercer, Mahoning, and Trumbull Counties.More >>
A Pennsylvania based convenience store chain is looking to hire 2,500 employees nationwide- more than three dozen of those jobs are spread out among Mercer, Mahoning, and Trumbull Counties.More >>
There's still no decision on who will get the naming rights to the Warren Amphitheatre.More >>
There's still no decision on who will get the naming rights to the Warren Amphitheatre.More >>
The West Branch community is invited to attend a School Safety Meeting being held on Wednesday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.More >>
The West Branch community is invited to attend a School Safety Meeting being held on Wednesday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.More >>
Authorities say three highway workers were struck and injured on an eastern Pennsylvania interstate.More >>
Authorities say three highway workers were struck and injured on an eastern Pennsylvania interstate.More >>
One of three women who escaped a Cleveland home after being held for a decade has revealed she's married.More >>
One of three women who escaped a Cleveland home after being held for a decade has revealed she's married.More >>
Trucks, cars, even a boat are up for bid on Ohio's next surplus vehicle auction set for this weekend.More >>
Trucks, cars, even a boat are up for bid on Ohio's next surplus vehicle auction set for this weekend.More >>
A Pennsylvania school district has given its teachers small wooden baseball bats as a reminder to fight a school shooter with any weapon available should other options fail.More >>
A Pennsylvania school district has given its teachers small wooden baseball bats as a reminder to fight a school shooter with any weapon available should other options fail.More >>
A northeast Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been indicted on aggravated murder and other charges in the death of the woman's 4-year-old daughter.More >>
A northeast Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been indicted on aggravated murder and other charges in the death of the woman's 4-year-old daughter.More >>
A woman who pleaded guilty to lying about having a serious illness in order to raise money has been sentenced to prison and ordered to repay $640,000 to people she defrauded in Ohio and West Virginia.More >>
A woman who pleaded guilty to lying about having a serious illness in order to raise money has been sentenced to prison and ordered to repay $640,000 to people she defrauded in Ohio and West Virginia.More >>
Attorneys say they are ready for trial in the case of a former high school cheerleader charged with killing and burying her newborn daughter in southwest Ohio.More >>
Attorneys say they are ready for trial in the case of a former high school cheerleader charged with killing and burying her newborn daughter in southwest Ohio.More >>
Thousands of university students and employees targeted by email phishing schemes this year have taken the bait. Fortunately, they were duped not by real scammers, but by their own schools - in simulations meant to...More >>
Thousands of university students and employees targeted by email phishing schemes this year have taken the bait. Fortunately, they were duped not by real scammers, but by their own schools - in simulations meant to make...More >>
Pennsylvania's highest court will determine whether a woman's use of illegal drugs while pregnant qualifies as child abuse under state law.More >>
Pennsylvania's highest court will determine whether a woman's use of illegal drugs while pregnant qualifies as child abuse under state law.More >>
Authorities say a man fatally shot his girlfriend and then himself inside their Philadelphia home while their three young children were in the house.More >>
Authorities say a man fatally shot his girlfriend and then himself inside their Philadelphia home while their three young children were in the house.More >>