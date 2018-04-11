Salem woman accused of visiting drug house with kids back in jail

A Salem woman arrested one year ago for allegedly visiting a drug house while her children waited outside is back in jail for once again failing to show up for a court hearing.

Thirty-year-old Jessica Lasater was booked into the Mahoning County jail Wednesday morning, eight days after Judge Scott Hunter issued a bench warrant for her arrest when she didn't appear for a court hearing on two counts of child endangering, possessing drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia.

This was the third time over the past year that Judge Hunter issued Lasater a warrant for failure to appear since she was arrested in April of last year when a deputy on Route 224 in Canfield pulled over a car in which she and her two ten-year-old daughters were passengers.

The deputy who searched Lasater found three syringes and two crack pipes concealed in her pants.

Authorities say Lasater admitted that she had just left a house in Youngstown, where she went to purchase drugs.

She also admitted that her two young girls were in the vehicle, according to the police report.

A further search of the vehicle turned up two more bags containing syringes.

At the time of her arrest last April, Lasater had a prior endangering children conviction.