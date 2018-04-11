Salem woman accused of visiting drug house with kids back in jail

If you're wondering why today's edition of the Vindicator hasn't arrived, be patient.More >>
A little more than one and a half years after taking a job with the Youngstown City School District, the system's Chief Academic Officer is moving on to another school system.More >>
A Salem woman arrested one year ago for allegedly visiting a drug house while her children waited outside is back in jail for once again failing to show up for a court hearing.More >>
Ohio, Pennsylvania, and five other states are part of an investigation into an E Coli infection outbreak.More >>
Local women and men gathered Tuesday evening to recognize Equal Pay Day. It was an effort by Youngstown YWCA and the Youngstown Business and Professional Women's Club to raise awareness of the wage gap between men and women that they said continues today.More >>
Authorities say three highway workers were struck and injured on an eastern Pennsylvania interstate.More >>
One of three women who escaped a Cleveland home after being held for a decade has revealed she's married.More >>
Trucks, cars, even a boat are up for bid on Ohio's next surplus vehicle auction set for this weekend.More >>
A Pennsylvania school district has given its teachers small wooden baseball bats as a reminder to fight a school shooter with any weapon available should other options fail.More >>
A northeast Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been indicted on aggravated murder and other charges in the death of the woman's 4-year-old daughter.More >>
A woman who pleaded guilty to lying about having a serious illness in order to raise money has been sentenced to prison and ordered to repay $640,000 to people she defrauded in Ohio and West Virginia.More >>
Attorneys say they are ready for trial in the case of a former high school cheerleader charged with killing and burying her newborn daughter in southwest Ohio.More >>
Thousands of university students and employees targeted by email phishing schemes this year have taken the bait. Fortunately, they were duped not by real scammers, but by their own schools - in simulations meant to...More >>
Pennsylvania's highest court will determine whether a woman's use of illegal drugs while pregnant qualifies as child abuse under state law.More >>
Authorities say a man fatally shot his girlfriend and then himself inside their Philadelphia home while their three young children were in the house.More >>
