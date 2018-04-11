Warmest Temperatures of the Year Expected This Week! - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warmest Temperatures of the Year Expected This Week!

Posted: Updated:
By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect

The warm-up has begun! Temperatures will be a bit warmer today, but still below average, with a high temperature around 50 °.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds today with a slight chance for a brief shower between 2 and 4 PM. 

Overnight, temperatures will only drop into the 40's with showers early Thursday morning. Most of the rain will move out of the area by 9 am, and the rest of the day will feature peeks of sunshine and breezy conditions.

Friday is expected to be the warmest day of the year so far! It will be a great day to get outside as it will be in the 70's with sunshine!

The weekend will remain warm, but storms are possible on Saturday afternoon, and likely on Sunday.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms