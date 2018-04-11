Warmest Temperatures of the Year Expected This Week!

The warm-up has begun! Temperatures will be a bit warmer today, but still below average, with a high temperature around 50 °.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds today with a slight chance for a brief shower between 2 and 4 PM.

Overnight, temperatures will only drop into the 40's with showers early Thursday morning. Most of the rain will move out of the area by 9 am, and the rest of the day will feature peeks of sunshine and breezy conditions.

Friday is expected to be the warmest day of the year so far! It will be a great day to get outside as it will be in the 70's with sunshine!

The weekend will remain warm, but storms are possible on Saturday afternoon, and likely on Sunday.