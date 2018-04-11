Chief Academic Officer leaving Youngstown Schools

A little more than one and a half years after taking a job with the Youngstown City School District, the system's Chief Academic Officer is moving on to another school system.

Friday will be his last day on the job for Ty Olverson, according to Youngstown School spokesperson Denise Dick.

Olverson will be taking a post as interim superintendent in the Trotwood-Madison City Schools in the Dayton area. The system is in the midst of a search for a new superintendent.

Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip announced in August 2017 that he had appointed Olverson as Chief Academic Officer to assess what was working and what wasn't working in the district.

An unsuccessful candidate for the position of Columbus Schools superintendent in December, Olverson is the most recent official associated with the Youngstown Schools to announce his intention to leave.

CEO Mohip applied for three superintendent's positions in recent months, due in part to repeated vandalism at his Youngstown home.

Mohip lost out other superintendent candidates in Colorado and North Dakota. He withdrew his application for the top job in a Minnesota school district.

In addition, Youngstown Academic Distress Commision Chairman Brian Benyo and commission member Jennifer Roller have both resigned from their positions.