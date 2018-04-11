Vindicator reports delivery delay - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Vindicator reports delivery delay

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

If you're wondering why today's edition of the Vindicator hasn't arrived, be patient.

The newspaper Tweeted Wednesday morning that a mechanical problem with the printing press caused the print edition to be delayed by several hours.

The online edition is still available.

