Ohio court to decide if ex-player can sue over concussions

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court will decide whether the widow of a former University of Notre Dame football player can sue the school and the NCAA over allegations her husband was disabled by concussions from his college career in the 1970s.

Steve and Yvette Schmitz filed a lawsuit in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County in October 2014 alleging the institutions showed "reckless disregard" for player safety and failed to protect them from concussions.

Steve Schmitz died in February 2015. The lawsuit says the Cleveland Clinic diagnosed him with a brain disease related to numerous concussions.

The state's high court planned to hear arguments from both sides on Wednesday.

The NCAA and Notre Dame say too much time has passed to allow the lawsuit to proceed.

