Pymatuning Twp. intersection improvement project underway

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election, The Associated Press has learned.More >>
Work is underway to improve the traffic signal and enhance safety at the intersection of Route 18 and Rutledge Road in Pymatuning Township, Mercer County.More >>
Regulators of Ohio's new medical marijuana program say not all of the state's growers, manufacturers and dispensaries will be operational by the legislated deadline of Sept. 8.More >>
If you're wondering why today's edition of the Vindicator hasn't arrived, be patient.More >>
A little more than one and a half years after taking a job with the Youngstown City School District, the system's Chief Academic Officer is moving on to another school system.More >>
Authorities say a woman searching for her young son punched a school bus driver because she mistakenly believed he was on the empty bus.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a reckless homicide charge in the drug-overdose death of his 1-year-old son.More >>
Police in Ohio say a dog ate a woman's stash of pot, leading her to attack two other women because the dog's owner refused to pay for the marijuana.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will decide whether the widow of a former University of Notre Dame football player can sue the school and the NCAA over allegations her husband was disabled by concussions from his college career in the 1970s.More >>
Authorities say three highway workers were struck and injured on an eastern Pennsylvania interstate.More >>
One of three women who escaped a Cleveland home after being held for a decade has revealed she's married.More >>
Trucks, cars, even a boat are up for bid on Ohio's next surplus vehicle auction set for this weekend.More >>
A Pennsylvania school district has given its teachers small wooden baseball bats as a reminder to fight a school shooter with any weapon available should other options fail.More >>
A northeast Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been indicted on aggravated murder and other charges in the death of the woman's 4-year-old daughter.More >>
A woman who pleaded guilty to lying about having a serious illness in order to raise money has been sentenced to prison and ordered to repay $640,000 to people she defrauded in Ohio and West Virginia.More >>
