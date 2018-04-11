Pymatuning Twp. intersection improvement project underway

Work is underway to improve the traffic signal and enhance safety at the intersection of Route 18 and Rutledge Road in Pymatuning Township, Mercer County.

According to PennDOT, the work involves realigning the intersection and installing traffic signals, including updated signs, pavement markings, and drainage.

No detours are anticipated for the project, but PennDOT says drivers might encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

Horizon Construction Group of Sandy Lake is the contractor on the $659,500 project, which is being paid with 90 percent federal funds and 10 percent state funds.

The project is scheduled for completion by June 30, 2018.