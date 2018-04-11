Raid on New Castle home turns up guns, cocaine and heroin - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Raid on New Castle home turns up guns, cocaine and heroin

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
NEW CASTLE, Pa. -

A police raid on a New Castle home turned up drugs, hundreds of dollars, and an arsenal of weapons.

After getting tips and complaints from neighbors, the New Castle City Police Department Narcotics Bureau and the Lawrence County District Attorney's Special Investigation Unit got a warrant to search the house 425 Uber Street Tuesday night.

Once outside the home, police say they saw a man on the porch pull a gun and push another man inside the home.

Police say they were just about to go into the home and help the man when he came out of the house unharmed.

Officers decided it was a good time to conduct the search and went inside the house where they say they found ten guns, narcotics and $2,100 in cash.

The guns seized include five revolvers, two semi-automatic handguns, a scoped rifle, a 20 gauge shotgun and a double-barreled sawed-off shotgun.

Police say they also found 20 individually wrapped bags of crack cocaine, 1 bag of powdered cocaine, as well as four bags and foil containing suspected heroin.

Several cell phones and digital scales were also taken out of the home.

Charges are being filed against the following individuals:

Dajuan Dawson, 31, Jucara Robinson, 31, Nathaniel McKnight, 24, Paris Lippet, 29, all of Uber Street, New Castle, face weapon and drug charges.

Similar charges are being filed against 26-year old Myron Gardner of West Lincoln Avenue, according to police.

Police say they'll also charge the owner of the home, 55-year-old Dorthy Weathersby.

