Man charged after 56 animals found dead at Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A Pittsburgh man stands accused of starving to death dozens of chickens, ducks and rabbits on his property.

Authorities say Dennis Safranko will face 112 felony counts of animal cruelty - two for each animal found dead Monday in his yard. The 52-year-old city man was charged Tuesday, and it's not known if he's retained an attorney.

Police say 56 animals overall - 33 chickens, 18 ducks and 5 rabbits - were found at Safranko's home, including some who were in bags and cages outside the home. Authorities say they died through prolonged deprivation of food and water.

Neighbors say Safranko apparently couldn't handle the number of animals he had accumulated.

