Director replaced weeks after Ohio fertility clinic failure

CLEVELAND (AP) - A hospital has replaced the director of the suburban Cleveland fertility clinic where more than 4,000 eggs and embryos were ruined after the temperature of a storage tank fluctuated.

University Hospitals says Dr. James Goldfarb has been reassigned to coordinate patient care at the fertility clinic. The clinic now will be led by Dr. James Liu, who heads the hospital's department of obstetrics and gynecology.

The hospital has apologized for what happened. It says the storage tank was having trouble for weeks and that an alarm system had been turned off when the tank's temperature began to rise during a weekend in early March.

The supplier of the storage tank says that its equipment didn't malfunction and that its initial investigation finds human error is to blame for the failure.

