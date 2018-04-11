Director replaced weeks after Ohio fertility clinic failure

People living in Canfield are being invited to learn more about what's being done to make sure their schools are safe.More >>
People living in Canfield are being invited to learn more about what's being done to make sure their schools are safe.More >>
Authorities in Mahoning County have arrested a Lisbon area man in connection with an operation targeting adults looking to have sex with children.More >>
Authorities in Mahoning County have arrested a Lisbon area man in connection with an operation targeting adults looking to have sex with children.More >>
A hospital has replaced the director of the suburban Cleveland fertility clinic where more than 4,000 eggs and embryos were ruined after the temperature of a storage tank fluctuated.More >>
A hospital has replaced the director of the suburban Cleveland fertility clinic where more than 4,000 eggs and embryos were ruined after the temperature of a storage tank fluctuated.More >>
State health officials say a Valley woman part of the investigation into a multi-state E Coli infection outbreak.More >>
State health officials say a Valley woman part of the investigation into a multi-state E Coli infection outbreak.More >>
If you're wondering why today's edition of The Vindicator hasn't arrived, be patient.More >>
If you're wondering why today's edition of The Vindicator hasn't arrived, be patient.More >>
A Pittsburgh man stands accused of starving to death dozens of chickens, ducks and rabbits on his property.More >>
A Pittsburgh man stands accused of starving to death dozens of chickens, ducks and rabbits on his property.More >>
Authorities say a woman searching for her young son punched a school bus driver because she mistakenly believed he was on the empty bus.More >>
Authorities say a woman searching for her young son punched a school bus driver because she mistakenly believed he was on the empty bus.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a reckless homicide charge in the drug-overdose death of his 1-year-old son.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a reckless homicide charge in the drug-overdose death of his 1-year-old son.More >>
Police in Ohio say a dog ate a woman's stash of pot, leading her to attack two other women because the dog's owner refused to pay for the marijuana.More >>
Police in Ohio say a dog ate a woman's stash of pot, leading her to attack two other women because the dog's owner refused to pay for the marijuana.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will decide whether the widow of a former University of Notre Dame football player can sue the school and the NCAA over allegations her husband was disabled by concussions from his college career in the 1970s.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will decide whether the widow of a former University of Notre Dame football player can sue the school and the NCAA over allegations her husband was disabled by concussions from his college career in the 1970s.More >>
Authorities say three highway workers were struck and injured on an eastern Pennsylvania interstate.More >>
Authorities say three highway workers were struck and injured on an eastern Pennsylvania interstate.More >>
One of three women who escaped a Cleveland home after being held for a decade has revealed she's married.More >>
One of three women who escaped a Cleveland home after being held for a decade has revealed she's married.More >>
Trucks, cars, even a boat are up for bid on Ohio's next surplus vehicle auction set for this weekend.More >>
Trucks, cars, even a boat are up for bid on Ohio's next surplus vehicle auction set for this weekend.More >>
A Pennsylvania school district has given its teachers small wooden baseball bats as a reminder to fight a school shooter with any weapon available should other options fail.More >>
A Pennsylvania school district has given its teachers small wooden baseball bats as a reminder to fight a school shooter with any weapon available should other options fail.More >>
A northeast Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been indicted on aggravated murder and other charges in the death of the woman's 4-year-old daughter.More >>
A northeast Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been indicted on aggravated murder and other charges in the death of the woman's 4-year-old daughter.More >>